Fighting addiction: Mothers struggle to save their drug-addicted sons
Even when an addict does ask for help, there's no easy path to a life free of drugs. Getting there can take everything a family has to give. Bonnie Allen spoke with two Saskatchewan mothers determined to save their sons, no matter the price tag.
