Families fight for answers in Boeing 737 Max 8 crashes
The families of the victims of two Boeing 737 Max 8 crashes — Lion Air and Ethiopian Air — will be fighting for answers as Boeing’s CEO testifies at a U.S. Senate committee this week. Eighteen Canadians were killed in the Ethiopian Air crash.
