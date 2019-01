Video

'Extremely dangerous' cold weather grips millions in Canada and the U.S.

Dangerously cold temperatures have set in through much of North America, prompting winter warnings from the North, down to the Prairies and across central Canada. This has sparked warnings from officials on both sides of the border about frostbite and hypothermia, with the greatest concern directed at those who are most vulnerable living on the street.

