Skip to Main Content
Edmonton issues guidelines for employees Halloween costumes
Video

Edmonton issues guidelines for employees Halloween costumes

The rules come after a controversy involving one of Edmonton's top bureaucrats and her husband, who dressed as Metis.
The rules come after a controversy involving one of Edmonton's top bureaucrats and her husband, who dressed as Metis. 2:18
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us