Doug Ford commits $11.2B toward $30B Toronto transit expansion plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government on Wednesday unveiled 4 major Toronto-area transit projects — including a new 15-kilometre "Ontario Line" stretching from Ontario Place to the Ontario Science Centre in Toronto.
