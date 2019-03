Video

Diabetes a huge health problem in Canada, and it's on the rise | Health Panel

The number of Canadians living with diabetes is expected to grow significantly over the next 10 years. A growth which has strong links to a rise in obesity, sugar intake and lack of exercise. So, can we stem the tide of this disease? And is there a way to reverse it? The National's health panel explores the state of diabetes in Canada.

Social Sharing

The number of Canadians living with diabetes is expected to grow significantly over the next 10 years. A growth which has strong links to a rise in obesity, sugar intake and lack of exercise. So, can we stem the tide of this disease? And is there a way to reverse it? The National's health panel explores the state of diabetes in Canada. 10:37

Popular Now Find more popular stories