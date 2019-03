Video

Demand for transgender teen treatment sees a spike across Canada

Children's clinics across the country are seeing exponential growth in demand for treatment from teens who don't identify as the sex they were born with. Doctors are wary about putting underage patients through hormone treatments and irreversible surgery. But they're also keenly aware of the torment felt by some trans kids.

Social Sharing

Children's clinics across the country are seeing exponential growth in demand for treatment from teens who don't identify as the sex they were born with. Doctors are wary about putting underage patients through hormone treatments and irreversible surgery. But they're also keenly aware of the torment felt by some trans kids. 3:55

Popular Now Find more popular stories