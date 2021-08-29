6 stories of Canadians who finally got their long-awaited pandemic reunions

The pandemic has brought everyday life to a halt in so many ways.

For many Canadians, ensuing travel restrictions have meant they could not be with special people in their lives for months and months — and in some cases, for years.

The National has gathered six Canadian stories of people who had to wait too long to be with the ones they care about the most.

These best friends live 30 minutes apart. They didn't see each other for a year

Best friends finally hug after year-long pandemic separation 4:45 After nearly a year separated by border restrictions, Canadian ER doctor Johanna Innes finally makes the drive back to Canada to reunite with her best friend and celebrate all the special occasions they missed during the pandemic. 4:45

Best friends Johanna Innes and Katie Pym live only a half-hour drive from one another, but on opposite sides of the Canada-U.S. border.

Amid pandemic-related border restrictions, they weren't able meet up for nearly a year.

They met on Tik Tok and fell in love. But the border kept them apart — until now

Cross-border TikTok couple finally gets to be a family 4:31 A chance TikTok connection, a pregnancy, 11 months of Facetime calls, and now Jada Hamilton and Jenni Middleton are finally together. The couple met when Jada, who is from Regina, was pregnant, but COVID-19 complications kept them apart, until now. 4:31

Cross-border couple Jada Hamilton and Jenni Middleton met on Tik Tok, fell in love over Facetime and were unable to meet for 11 months.

By the time they did, their family had grown to three members — including a baby boy.

A family moved to Saudi Arabia just before the pandemic. Now they can finally hug grandma after 2 years

Their YVR pandemic reunion with grandma hit snags before hugs 3:52 After nearly two years separated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alkouatli family was thrilled they could finally visit grandma in Vancouver, only their long-awaited reunion didn’t quite go as planned. 3:52

A B.C. grandmother was unable to see her daughter, son-in-law and their three children for two years.

The Akouatli family had moved from Vancouver to Saudi Arabia in 2019, just months before the pandemic and the international travel restrictions that followed.

A couple that couldn't grieve with family after a tragic loss finally get first pandemic hugs

An emotional Nova Scotia pandemic reunion without dad 3:57 When their son was born at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one could visit. And when his dad died, they couldn’t rush home. Calgary’s Andrew and Kimberly Rockwell return to Nova Scotia to share their new joy with family and find space to finally grieve. 3:57

Calgary couple Andrew and Kimberly Rockwell welcomed a baby during the pandemic, but their families couldn't meet him for more than a year.

They also lost Andrew's father weeks after their son's birth but were unable to fly home to grieve with family due to COVID-related travel complications.

They matched on Tinder. Months later they're finally together and hitting the road

They fell in love on Facetime during lockdown and are now living #vanlife 3:18 Morgan Brausen and Jerry Louis say the pandemic kept them apart but also brought them closer together. After meeting on a dating app, the couple fell in love during lockdown and are now finally together decking out a 1995 Dodge Ram for their next adventure. 3:18

Canadian Morgan Brausen and American Jerry Louis matched on Tinder, but didn't meet in person for months after that, as a result of travel restrictions.

They finally had their emotional airport meeting in Florida and are planning to hit the road in a van.

Adopted at birth, these half siblings finally got to meet for the first time

Adopted at birth, siblings finally meet in person after pandemic delay 4:37 Just before the COVID-19 pandemic, Ashley Fredette found her older brother Reid Gilfillan after years of searching for her biological family for almost a decade, but public health restrictions keep them from meeting in person, until now. 4:37

It took years of searching for Winnipeg's Ashley Fredette to learn she had a biological sibling living two provinces away.

Little did she know a global pandemic was about to hit, and travel restrictions would mean she wouldn't get to meet her brother until two years after they first connected online.