A bittersweet pandemic reunion a year after son's birth and grandpa's tragic passing

Andrew and Kimberly Rockwell welcomed a baby boy during the early part of the pandemic. But two months later, they also lost a parent.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Calgary couple went through that joy — as well as that loss — on their own.

They couldn't lean on family and friends as they normally would. Safety precautions kept them from hugging anyone outside of their family unit, and travelling to the East Coast to mourn Andrew's father, who died unexpectedly of a heart attack, just wasn't an option.

An emotional Nova Scotia pandemic reunion without dad 3:57 When their son was born at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one could visit. And when his dad died, they couldn’t rush home. Calgary’s Andrew and Kimberly Rockwell return to Nova Scotia to share their new joy with family and find space to finally grieve. 3:57

Months later, they've finally been able to reunite with loved ones and are trying to heal together. Watch their emotional reunion in the video above.

The National is taking a look at a series of pandemic-delayed reunions this week — all personal, all emotional, all stories of people who have waited too long to be together.