A bittersweet pandemic reunion a year after son's birth and grandpa's tragic passing
Calgary couple unable to see family when their son was born — or when they learned a parent had died
Andrew and Kimberly Rockwell welcomed a baby boy during the early part of the pandemic. But two months later, they also lost a parent.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Calgary couple went through that joy — as well as that loss — on their own.
They couldn't lean on family and friends as they normally would. Safety precautions kept them from hugging anyone outside of their family unit, and travelling to the East Coast to mourn Andrew's father, who died unexpectedly of a heart attack, just wasn't an option.
Months later, they've finally been able to reunite with loved ones and are trying to heal together. Watch their emotional reunion in the video above.
The National is taking a look at a series of pandemic-delayed reunions this week — all personal, all emotional, all stories of people who have waited too long to be together.