Watch 2 partners meet IRL for the 1st time after months-long wait due to COVID-19 restrictions

The pandemic has changed people's lives in many ways, but perhaps not in the same way as it has for Saskatchewan's Jada Hamilton and Ohio's Jenni Middleton.

The cross-border couple met online and quickly fell in love, but could not be together for months due to pandemic-related travel restrictions.

By the time they did, they had an extra person in their world — a baby boy.

The National is taking a look at a series of pandemic-delayed reunions this week — all personal, all emotional, all stories of people who have waited too long to be together.