Watch 2 partners meet IRL for the 1st time after months-long wait due to COVID-19 restrictions
This cross-border couple — one in Saskatchewan, the other in Ohio — has a baby boy. The pandemic has shaped the course of their lives.
Jada Hamilton and Jenni Middleton met online and fell in love but couldn't be together for months
The pandemic has changed people's lives in many ways, but perhaps not in the same way as it has for Saskatchewan's Jada Hamilton and Ohio's Jenni Middleton.
The cross-border couple met online and quickly fell in love, but could not be together for months due to pandemic-related travel restrictions.
By the time they did, they had an extra person in their world — a baby boy.
Watch the video above to see their full story.
The National is taking a look at a series of pandemic-delayed reunions this week — all personal, all emotional, all stories of people who have waited too long to be together.