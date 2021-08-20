Canadian-American couple finally has airport reunion moment after meeting on app

They first saw each other on Tinder, but the pandemic meant they wouldn't meet each other in real life for months.

Morgan Brausen, of Hardisty, Alta., was on a family trip to Naples, Fla., when she saw Jerry Louis on the dating app back in January 2020.

Once she got home, they started talking more — and were soon spending every moment possible together on FaceTime. But they wouldn't get to meet in person until the following fall.

Brausen credits the pandemic with shaping their relationship, as they were able to connect on a deeper level, with more free time due to lockdowns early on.

Today, they are getting ready to hit the road as a couple, living in a van they are fixing up for the adventure.

They fell in love on Facetime during lockdown and are now living #vanlife 3:18 Morgan Brausen and Jerry Louis say the pandemic kept them apart but also brought them closer together. After meeting on a dating app, the couple fell in love during lockdown and are now finally together decking out a 1995 Dodge Ram for their next adventure. 3:18

The couple shared their love story with The National, which you can watch in the video above.

The National is taking a look at a series of pandemic-delayed reunions this week — all personal, all emotional, all stories of people who have waited too long to be together.