See the long-awaited, pandemic-delayed meeting between 2 biological siblings
Ashley Fredette and Reid Gilfillan, both given up for adoption, share the same birth mother
Ashley Fredette had waited a lifetime to meet her older brother.
Then the pandemic hit, delaying that moment even longer.
The Winnipeg singer-songwriter was born into a closed adoption; she spent 10 years trying to determine if she had any biological siblings.
Finally, with the help of an online DNA service and other family members, Fredette found her half-brother, Reid Gilfillan.
They began getting to know one another on FaceTime, but within months, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It wasn't possible for her to travel to Quebec to see him — until recently.
Fredette and Gilfillan shared their long-awaited meeting with The National, which you can view in the video above.
The National is taking a look at a series of pandemic-delayed reunions this week — all personal, all emotional, all stories of people who have waited too long to be together.