See the long-awaited, pandemic-delayed meeting between 2 biological siblings

Ashley Fredette had waited a lifetime to meet her older brother.

Then the pandemic hit, delaying that moment even longer.

The Winnipeg singer-songwriter was born into a closed adoption; she spent 10 years trying to determine if she had any biological siblings.

Finally, with the help of an online DNA service and other family members, Fredette found her half-brother, Reid Gilfillan.

They began getting to know one another on FaceTime, but within months, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It wasn't possible for her to travel to Quebec to see him — until recently.

Adopted at birth, siblings finally meet in person after pandemic delay 4:37

Fredette and Gilfillan shared their long-awaited meeting with The National, which you can view in the video above.

The National is taking a look at a series of pandemic-delayed reunions this week — all personal, all emotional, all stories of people who have waited too long to be together.