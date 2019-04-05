The National · Video

Could an apology have quickly contained the SNC-Lavalin scandal? | At Issue

Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott are no longer members of the Liberal caucus. And now the former Liberal MPs say this could have all been avoided had the prime minister apologized nearly two months ago. So does this all come down to that? And where do the government and the opposition go from here? The At Issue panel is here to discuss.

