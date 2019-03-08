Skip to Main Content
Congo’s historic Ebola epidemic complicated by conflict
Video

Congo’s Ebola epidemic has killed nearly 600 people, making it the second deadliest in the world. Treating the sick is especially challenging inside an active combat zone.
