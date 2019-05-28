Skip to Main Content
Climbers point to overcrowding as reason for multiple deaths on Everest
The National·Video

Eleven people have died already during this year's spring climbing season on Mount Everest. Most succumbed to exhaustion and altitude sickness. But experienced climbers say the deaths point to the real problem: overcrowding.
