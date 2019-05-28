Climbers point to overcrowding as reason for multiple deaths on Everest
Eleven people have died already during this year's spring climbing season on Mount Everest. Most succumbed to exhaustion and altitude sickness. But experienced climbers say the deaths point to the real problem: overcrowding.
