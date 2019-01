Video

China envoy McCallum walks back comments on Meng Wanzhou case

Canada's ambassador to China now says he regrets making comments earlier this week that suggested Meng Wanzhou, the Huawei executive detained in Canada on a U.S. extradition request, has a strong case that her arrest was politically motivated.

