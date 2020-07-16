Charities struggle to stay afloat as donations drop during pandemic
Canadian health charities are seeing donations drop by as much as 50 per cent as the COVID-19 pandemic has derailed the usual fundraising activities, resulting in less money to pay for research grants and support clients in need.
Social Sharing
Canadian health charities are seeing donations drop by as much as 50 per cent as the COVID-19 pandemic has derailed the usual fundraising activities, resulting in less money to pay for research grants and support clients in need. 2:06