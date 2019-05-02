Skip to Main Content
Caster Semenya's ruling could shape the future of women's sports
The National·Video

Caster Semenya's ruling could shape the future of women's sports

South African Caster Semenya is a 28-year-old, two-time Olympic gold medal winner. Her biology has put those wins under the microscope though. Semenya naturally has a higher testosterone level than most women, a big problem according to the International Association of Athletics Federation.
South African Caster Semenya is a 28-year-old, two-time Olympic gold medal winner. Her biology has put those wins under the microscope though. Semenya naturally has a higher testosterone level than most women, a big problem according to the International Association of Athletics Federation. 2:23
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|