Caster Semenya's ruling could shape the future of women's sports
South African Caster Semenya is a 28-year-old, two-time Olympic gold medal winner. Her biology has put those wins under the microscope though. Semenya naturally has a higher testosterone level than most women, a big problem according to the International Association of Athletics Federation.
Social Sharing
South African Caster Semenya is a 28-year-old, two-time Olympic gold medal winner. Her biology has put those wins under the microscope though. Semenya naturally has a higher testosterone level than most women, a big problem according to the International Association of Athletics Federation. 2:23