Cashless stores are discriminatory, critics say
More cashless stores are cropping up as consumers embrace technology. But critics say not accepting bills is a form of discrimination, as some low income people don't have access to mobile banking. Earlier this week, San Francisco became the latest U.S. jurisdiction to ban cashless commerce, joining the states of New Jersey and Massachusetts.
