Skip to Main Content
Canadian town vows to fight back against online 'ransom' attacks
The National·Video

Canadian town vows to fight back against online 'ransom' attacks

Canadian municipalities are "sitting ducks" for "cyber terrorists," says the mayor of Stratford, Ont., the latest Canadian community to find itself targeted by an online ransom attack. This has sparked a new push for a national strategy to fight back.
Canadian municipalities are "sitting ducks" for "cyber terrorists," says the mayor of Stratford, Ont., the latest Canadian community to find itself targeted by an online ransom attack. This has sparked a new push for a national strategy to fight back. 2:15
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|