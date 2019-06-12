Canadian town vows to fight back against online 'ransom' attacks
Canadian municipalities are "sitting ducks" for "cyber terrorists," says the mayor of Stratford, Ont., the latest Canadian community to find itself targeted by an online ransom attack. This has sparked a new push for a national strategy to fight back.
