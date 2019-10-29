Bullying at Six Nations school sparks human rights complaint
Parents say not enough was done to deal with bullying at an elementary school in Six Nations and have launched a human rights complaint against the federal government, which operates the school. Parents in the southwestern Ontario community are also lobbying to have more say over what happens at Six Nations’ schools.
