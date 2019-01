Video

Britons react to uncertain future with E.U. following rejection of Brexit deal

Large crowds made their way to Parliament Square in London to be on the scene as the U.K.'s future was plotted in one of the most crucial votes by British parliamentarians since the Second World War.

Large crowds made their way to Parliament Square in London to be on the scene as the U.K.'s future was plotted in one of the most crucial votes by British parliamentarians since the Second World War. 3:22

Popular Now Find more popular stories