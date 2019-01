Video

British Parliament approves Brexit amendment on replacing Irish backstop

British Prime Minister Theresa May switched tacks as the U.K. stumbles toward Brexit. In the midst of a flurry of votes in the British Parliament, MPs approved her plan to head back to the EU to renegotiate their divorce agreement. But critics say the move is just a waste of time, something the prime minister is running out of.

