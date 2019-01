Video

Bombshell report claims fraudulent and flagrant overspending at B.C. Legislature

A 76-page report says two senior B.C. Legislature officials who were mysteriously suspended two months ago are being investigated for allegedly fraudulent and flagrant overspending, inappropriate expense claims, cash payouts and misappropriating liquor from the legislature.

