Behind the scenes of the massive renovations at Massey Hall
The National·Video

As the historic Massey Hall marks its 125th anniversary, it is deep into its restoration project. Ian recently went back to check in on things, and he brought along a major figure from Canada's music scene: Blue Rodeo's Jim Cuddy.
