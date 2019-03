Video

As Humboldt sentencing nears, drivers in deadly crashes reflect on guilt, punishment

The man at the wheel of the truck that killed 13 people on the Humboldt Broncos bus is soon to be sentenced. As the victims’ families wait, we talk to three people about the guilt they carry for deaths that resulted from their driving, and how they were punished.

Social Sharing

The man at the wheel of the truck that killed 13 people on the Humboldt Broncos bus is soon to be sentenced. As the victims’ families wait, we talk to three people about the guilt they carry for deaths that resulted from their driving, and how they were punished. 4:45

Popular Now Find more popular stories