As Canada pledges $53M to help Venezuelans, Nicolas Maduro prepares for war

Canada is promising $53 million to help Venezuelans caught in a burgeoning refugee crisis. This as Ottawa plays host to its Lima Group allies in an effort to co-ordinate strategies on a goal they already agree on: the end of Nicolas Maduro's government in Venezuela and new elections to be held under the self-declared interim president, Juan Guaido.

