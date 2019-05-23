Skip to Main Content
Arundhati Roy on Narendra Modi, Indian elections and the rise of fake news
Arundhati Roy on Narendra Modi, Indian elections and the rise of fake news

Acclaimed novelist Arundhati Roy is a prominent critic both of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the nationalist group behind his party. Nahlah Ayed spoke to Roy in New Delhi, ahead of a historic Indian election.
