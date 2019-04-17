Art historian weighs in on the future of the Notre-Dame Cathedral
How do you rebuild a structure that's more than 800 years old? And if it can be done, how different might it end up being? Caroline Bruzelius is an art historian at Duke University in North Carolina She weighs in on the future of the devastated Notre-Dame Cathedral.
