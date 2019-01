Video

Apple glitch has officials urging users to disable FaceTime app

Apple has made the group chat function in FaceTime unavailable after users said there was a bug that could allow callers to activate another user's microphone remotely. Apple's online support page said there was a technical issue with the application and Group Facetime "is temporarily unavailable."

