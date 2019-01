Video

An uncertain future for Britain as Brexit deadline fast approaches

Emotions are running high across the U.K. following a historic vote in Parliament to reject Theresa May's proposed Brexit deal. But with or without a plan, Brexit is still on track to commence on March 29. So the question that comes to mind, what now?

