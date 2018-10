Video

Americans divided on health-care as midterms draw near

Poll after poll shows health-care at the top of midterm issues, and Americans can't seem to agree on how to move forward from so-called Obamacare. The CBC's Kim Brunhuber sees how this debate is playing on the ground by chatting with two heart patients, one a Republican and the other a Democrat.

Poll after poll shows health-care at the top of midterm issues, and Americans can't seem to agree on how to move forward from so-called Obamacare. The CBC's Kim Brunhuber sees how this debate is playing on the ground by chatting with two heart patients, one a Republican and the other a Democrat. 3:27

Popular Now Find more popular stories