American cruise ship evacuees test positive for coronavirus
Fourteen Americans tested positive for COVID-19 as they were being airlifted from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. The 14 people were isolated during the flight, but it has raised concern of officials and other passengers.
Social Sharing
Fourteen Americans tested positive for COVID-19 as they were being airlifted from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. The 14 people were isolated during the flight, but it has raised concern of officials and other passengers. 2:00