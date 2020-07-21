24-year-old Sask. woman among those killed in Jasper tour bus crash
One of the three people killed in a bus crash in Jasper National Park on Saturday has been identified by CBC News as Dionne Jocelyn Durocher, from Canoe Narrows, Sask. Her boyfriend shares her final moments and witnesses recall trying to help others who were injured.
Social Sharing
One of the three people killed in a bus crash in Jasper National Park on Saturday has been identified by CBC News as Dionne Jocelyn Durocher, from Canoe Narrows, Sask. Her boyfriend shares her final moments and witnesses recall trying to help others who were injured. 3:04