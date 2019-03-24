Video

The Truth About Antibiotics

Imagine if a paper cut could kill you...if a skinned knee could lead to an amputation. Experts believe we could soon have no antibiotics capable of healing us from certain infections. Meet the patients coping with antibiotic-resistance, and the doctors searching for radical new treatments.

Social Sharing

Imagine if a paper cut could kill you...if a skinned knee could lead to an amputation. Experts believe we could soon have no antibiotics capable of healing us from certain infections. Meet the patients coping with antibiotic-resistance, and the doctors searching for radical new treatments. 45:17

Popular Now Find more popular stories