The Skinny Twin

Bridget and Brianna are identical twins. And they are really close. Growing up, they had the same friends, liked the same sports, and shared everything - except Bridget had and eating disorder and Brianna didn't. Now, a decade since the height of Bridget's illness, the twins are asking if their DNA is identical, why did this happen?

