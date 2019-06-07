News · Audio

The promise and peril of assistive technologies for the visually impaired

Chelsea Mohler is legally blind. She guesses people offer her help upward of 10 times per day - help she most often doesn't need. While she wants to be respectful toward others, she also finds the ongoing offers taxing. And that makes asking for help when she really does need it even more complicated. She speaks with Piya about the assumptions wrapped up in the contract of help, and how a new technology is helping her obtain support on her own terms.

