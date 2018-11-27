Audio

The Pipeliner Wives Club

Adrienne Pan is a host at CBC Edmonton. Her husband, Ben, is a utility welder who works on pipelines. When they first met, Ben had decided to leave that life behind. Then, three years into their marriage, he got back into it. Ben is now on a seven-month Enbridge contract, living over 1,000 km away from his wife. This is not the marriage Adrienne had in mind. So, she's reaching out to a group she's suddenly found herself a part of - a group she calls "The Pipeliner Wives Club."