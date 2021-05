News · Video

The National On Demand: Violence in Middle East, AstraZeneca questions, Penny Oleksiak

May 12, 2021 | Violence between Israeli’s and Palestinians escalates, spilling into the stress. What’s next as more provinces pause AstraZeneca vaccines. Plus, Penny Oleksiak on the pressure to perform.

