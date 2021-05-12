News · Video

The National On Demand: AstraZeneca pause; Israel, Palestinian air strikes | May 11, 2021

The numbers behind Ontario’s decision to stop giving 1st doses of AstraZeneca vaccine. Plus, the violence escalates in the Middle East.

Social Sharing

The numbers behind Ontario’s decision to stop giving 1st doses of AstraZeneca vaccine. Plus, the violence escalates in the Middle East.