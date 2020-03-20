The latest on the coronavirus outbreak for May 5

Canada's COVID-19 death toll tops 4,000; Trudeau says $252M 'initial' emergency aid package coming for farmers, food processors.

Norwegian and Carnival cruise lines headed in opposite directions as industry cautiously plans reopening.

Britain's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 32,000, making it deadliest coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

Why Legault's plan to reopen Quebec leaves some more anxious than others.

An employee measures the temperature of a woman before she is allowed to enter a fast-food restaurant in La Paz, Bolivia. (Juan Karita/The Associated Press)

Why limited contact tracing could slow Ontario's plan to end COVID-19 restrictions

Monday's edition of the Coronavirus Brief focused on how some provinces started reopening their economies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the concerns that accompanied the relaxing of restrictions. But in Ontario, it's not clear when the province will be able to hit one of its key targets for phasing out emergency measures: rapid contact tracing for every new confirmed case of COVID-19.

Experts say it's important to have a solid contact tracing system in place to keep the spread of COVID-19 in check once restrictions are loosened. The theory is that tracing helps contain the spread by warning everyone who was in contact with an infected person that they are at risk of having the virus, reducing the likelihood that they infect others.

Tracing — like physical distancing — is a tool to prevent an infected person from infecting others, said Dr. Andrew Morris, medical director of the antimicrobial stewardship program at the Sinai Health System and the University Health Network in Toronto. Morris is concerned that the province is talking about relaxing restrictions "without having a clear understanding around surveillance and tracing," and told CBC's Mike Crawley that Ontario's record on COVID-19 tracing "has been pretty opaque" to him.

When the first wave of COVID-19 peaked in Ontario in mid-to late April, with nearly 4,000 new infections in a week, public health units struggled to trace all those contacts promptly. The province's largest public health unit now says its contact tracing system is not far from hitting the province's benchmark for success of "approximately 90 per cent of new COVID-19 contacts ... being reached by local public health officials within one day."

"There is a plan that is underway to get us to that point," Dr. Eileen De Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, said Monday. Some parts of the tracing process still need work, according to De Villa, while Premier Doug Ford said there's a crucial need for a national strategy for contract tracing. Ford did not specify what such a plan would involve, and his staff did not provide any further details when asked. Federal officials say Ottawa's objective is to strengthen the provinces' capacities for testing and tracing and to make sure best practices are shared.

Philosopher, historian and author Yuval Harari talks to The National's Adrienne Arsenault about taking an optimistic look at how the world is adapting to the pandemic through co-operation and trust in science.

IN BRIEF

$252M 'initial' emergency aid package coming for farmers, food processors hit by COVID-19

The Liberal government unveiled a multimillion-dollar aid package this morning aimed at helping farmers and food processors safely navigate the novel coronavirus pandemic — aid that comes in response to concerns about food security in Canada and the health of vulnerable food sector workers. But the funding envelope — an "initial amount," according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — falls far short of the $2.6-billion emergency fund requested by the Canadian Federation of Agriculture.

Trudeau announced a new $77-million fund for food processors of various sizes, including meat packers, to help those businesses retrofit their factories and increase their capacity to deal with a backlog of livestock building up in parts of the county. The money can be used to make conditions safer for workers on the line — but an official in Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau's office stressed that occupational health and safety is a provincial issue. For other commodities, Trudeau is pledging at least $50 million for a purchase program for surplus food, similar to what's available for some farmers in the U.S. He said the goal is to redistribute the surplus to food banks.

The government also is expected to add $125 million to the AgriRecovery fund, a federal-provincial-territorial program aimed at helping farmers during disasters. The cattle industry has been pushing for this type of funding to help cover the cost of extended stays in feedlots — something similar to the "set-aside" program in place during the bovine spongiform encephalopathy ("mad cow disease") outbreak. The government also wants to expand the Canadian Dairy Commission Act to allow it to buy and store more surplus dairy products — like cheese and butter — to avoid more instances of milk dumping.

Norwegian and Carnival cruise lines headed in opposite directions as industry cautiously plans reopening

The world's third-largest cruise ship operator cast doubt on its ability to stay afloat as a company for much longer, even as one of its biggest rivals said it is taking its first tentative steps toward reopening after COVID-19. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. warned investors it doesn't have enough money to cover its financial obligations this year, an announcement that caused shares in the company to sell off heavily.

Cruise ship operators have been thrown into disarray by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a "no sail" order to all companies in U.S. waters on March 14. That order was set to expire on April 10, but has since been extended multiple times. Unless there is a further extension, the no sail order is set to expire on July 24. But Norwegian's dire warnings cast doubt on its ability to stay in business.

Meanwhile, rival Carnival said it is taking the first tentative steps toward reopening operations later this summer. Carnival — the world's largest cruise operator, which owns 27 ships and transported five million people last year — said it is booking eight cruises scheduled to leave from Texas and Florida in August, bound for destinations in the Caribbean and Mexico. Royal Caribbean, the world's second-largest cruise operator, has yet to make any public announcements about when it may return to service.

Britain's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 32,000, making it deadliest coronavirus outbreak in Europe

With Britain having overtaken Italy as the country with the deadliest COVID-19 outbreak in Europe, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is facing intense scrutiny over its actions in the early days of the pandemic. Johnson, who returned to work last week after recovering from the virus, is reported to have missed five meetings on the coronavirus threat by Britain's special security committee early in February and March, and eight calls or meetings with European Union leaders about it.

"It just wasn't acted upon and taken as a serious enough threat," said Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh. Sridhar described a government still very much consumed with Brexit, which finally occurred on Jan. 31 and was a personal victory for Johnson. Sridhar told CBC's Margaret Evans that Britain squandered time as it toyed with the idea of trying to develop "herd immunity," and that the country's late call for a lockdown was a mistake.

Despite government assurances dating back to February that the country was prepared, Britain has consistently struggled to meet the demands for personal protective equipment (PPE) for its front-line health workers, and to explain why. A government pandemic simulation in 2016 called Exercise Cygnus highlighted shortages of PPE and ventilators. The report on that exercise remains confidential, but the NHS has identified shortages amid the pandemic and provided advice to health-care workers on stretching resources.

THE SCIENCE

Why do we need a vaccine for COVID-19 when we didn't have one for SARS?

As for the issue at hand: Dr. Matthew Miller, associate professor at the Michael G. DeGroote Institute for Infectious Disease Research at McMaster University in Hamilton, said SARS wasn't as contagious as the novel coronavirus, and isolating cases back then was effective enough to contain the virus from spreading to the same degree.

"We were able to essentially identify and isolate individuals who were sick with SARS and that alone was enough to prevent it from spreading because it wasn't good at spreading to begin with," said Miller, who is also an expert in viral pandemics and vaccines. But this coronavirus has behaved differently. "It's actually very difficult for an animal virus to infect humans," Miller explained, "but this coronavirus has been unusually successful."

It's the reason behind the pandemic, and it's also the reason the same isolation measures used in SARS aren't as effective. "Lots of people seem to transmit the virus before they have symptoms," Miller said, which explains why isolation measures can be hard if someone doesn't realize they are sick. A top U.S. expert said an experimental vaccine could be ready in 12 to 18 months.

AND FINALLY...

Filmmaker's love letter to Calgary resonates amid pandemic

Voicemail from 2020: A visual love letter to Calgary, Alberta and fellow Canadians. 2:49

With COVID-19 confining many people to their homes and changing almost every aspect of daily living, it got Calgary-based independent filmmaker Eric González thinking. "We have been seeing our cities and familiar places, in unfamiliar ways," said González. So he set out to share his thoughts with Calgarians and anyone else who has a connection to the city.

It started with a script, and while González was writing it, he was thinking about Calgary scenery and spaces that would line up with the words, and the music he had chosen for it. Then he took his drone out and after getting all the necessary permissions, starting shooting.

Since Voicemail from 2020: A visual love letter to Calgary, Alberta and fellow Canadians was posted to Twitter last Thursday, it's reached tens of thousands of viewers and racked up hundreds of likes and retweets, including from Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney. "It is very humbling to know I was able to share a sentiment that many of us had on our minds and to be able to express it in the way I know best," González said.

Read the full story about González's visual love letter

