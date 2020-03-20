The latest on the coronavirus outbreak for May 28

Trudeau, allies call for global unity at UN summit on pandemic recovery.

Physical distancing circles were painted in Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods Park on Thursday after a large gathering took place there last weekend in spite of warnings aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

COVID-19 left this nurse homeless. Now she's working on the front lines of the pandemic

Canadians are starting to come to terms with the fact that the people doing "essential" work — the kind that saves lives and keeps vital services running — are often paid little to do it. An example of one is Kathrine Slinski, a community care nurse in the Ottawa area who was kicked out of the room she was renting seven weeks ago because the landlord feared she might bring the coronavirus home with her.

Now, Slinski has taken a drastic step to both find a place to live and stabilize her finances. She took a break from her job and moved nearly 400 kilometres away to Sutton, Ont., to work at a long-term care facility fighting a COVID-19 outbreak. "At the time I still hadn't found myself a permanent home. So I thought this would be something I could do to help and also ... give me a little bit of relief financially," she said. As a community care nurse, Slinski's take-home pay was modest and she wasn't getting full-time hours. She said registered practical nurses in hospitals can make $8-$10 more an hour than she did as a community care nurse. Many health-care workers take on multiple jobs to make ends meet. "Everything is part-time and everything is about finding more than one job to survive," said Linda Silas, president of the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions.

Slinski's temporary move to Sutton promises the financial relief she's sought — but it also promises to be dangerous, writes CBC's Catherine Cullen. Working in the middle of a COVID-19 outbreak offers Slinski full-time hours at one facility — something she said is virtually unheard of for a private sector registered practical nurse like herself. She's also being put up in a hotel and is getting a meal allowance, she said. But the work is extremely tough; about half of the 119 residents of River Glen Haven have been infected, as have 30 staff members. Twenty-three people have died at the facility since the start of the outbreak. In her first two weeks on the job, she said, six residents died on her ward, although she's not sure if all of them had COVID-19.

Slinksi describes working 12-hour shifts, often drenched in sweat because the plastic gowns staff are given don't breathe. She said staff members are regularly cleaning and changing personal protective equipment while dealing with patients whose conditions sometimes decline rapidly. "The staffing is very skeletal right now so there really isn't that much time to mourn," she said. "We kind of deal with what needs to be done and we move on. I think the time for mourning is going to come after."' The problems at the facility are proving to be particularly difficult to manage. After Slinski spoke to CBC News, Ontario's Ministry of Long-Term Care announced it was one of two facilities that would be operated by a local hospital for at least the next 90 days.

Slinski said she's hoping at least one good thing comes out of this catastrophe: a societal reckoning over the value Canada places on the work of private sector nurses and personal support workers. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took up the issue on May 7 when he announced a $4-billion deal with the provinces and territories to top up the pay of some low-wage essential workers. That pay bump is only intended to last for a few months, and Trudeau suggested a deeper change is needed. So when this crisis finally ends, will politicians and taxpayers remember the risks essential workers took to keep the wheels turning through the pandemic? "This reminds me a lot of gun control debates in the United States" in the wake of a mass shooting, said Mike Moffatt, an assistant professor at Western University's Ivey Business School who has advised the government on economic matters in the past. "There's a discussion about, 'OK, we need to reform the system. This can't go on.' And then 48 hours later it's completely forgotten about."

IN BRIEF

Trudeau, allies call for global unity at UN summit on pandemic recovery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led a call for global co-operation today at a major United Nations meeting aimed at mitigating the devastating social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Canada is ready to do our part as we help bring the world together in the fight against COVID-19," Trudeau said. The conference is taking place as Canada competes with Norway and Ireland for one of two non-permanent seats opening on the UN Security Council next month. Canada is running on a platform of helping to rebuild the post-pandemic world.

The UN conference is addressing "six urgent areas of action" to mobilize the financing needed for a global recovery. Those six areas are:

Expanding liquidity in the global economy and maintaining financial stability.

Addressing debt vulnerability for developing countries "to save lives and livelihoods for billions of people around the world."

Involving private sector creditors in recovery plans.

Enhancing external financing for inclusive growth and job creation.

Preventing illicit offshore financial holdings and money laundering that siphon off trillions of dollars needed for rebuilding economies.

Aligning recovery policies with sustainable development goals.

Trudeau co-hosted the meeting with UN Secretary General António Guterres and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and opened the hours-long video conference by affirming Canada's support for the international institutions he said should be leading the recovery. "And for the global economy to recover, and for our domestic economies to bounce back, we need a global, co-ordinated plan," Trudeau said. More than 50 heads of state and government participated in the meeting, along with representatives of the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the private sector — but U.S. President Donald Trump did not take part. Trump has argued that wise leaders put the interests of their own countries first.

Ontario premier says he's done 'taking bullets' for union members who wouldn't inspect care homes

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that he's sick of "taking bullets" for unionized government inspectors who, he says, refused to go into the province's long-term care homes to carry out inspections in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic because of safety concerns. Ford's government has faced sharp criticism over the conditions in some long-term care homes following the release of a shocking report by the Canadian Armed Forces, which has sent soldiers in to help with the homes hit hardest by the novel coronavirus. "The truth of the matter is, [inspectors] were refusing to go into these homes," Ford said during his daily media briefing.

But Ford also lauded the work of Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) president Smokey Thomas, who the premier said helped get inspectors back into care homes after their initial reluctance. In a letter written to Ford and Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton dated April 22, Thomas said inspectors were "over-worked and frustrated," but "dutifully committed to their obligations amidst this pandemic." He also said that much — if not all — of the inspection work in the province was now being done by phone. "But we now understand that your government wants to have in-person inspections. Thanks to the low staffing levels and the inherent risks to multiple parties from such inspections, this plan is not only ill-advised, but not necessary," Thomas wrote, adding that the province was seeing the results of "years of neglect" to the system.

Three months into the COVID-19 crisis, one of Canada's hardest-hit provinces is still unable to share some basic details about the spread of the disease, writes CBC's Jonathon Gatehouse. This data includes the number of tests being performed per region in Ontario, statistics on the success of contact tracing, the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) or the location of outbreak "hot spots," that is often readily available in other Canadian provinces and jurisdictions around the world. On Wednesday, Toronto Public Health bowed to public pressure and released COVID-19 case numbers for all of the city's postal codes — one day after Ford had rejected calls for a similar provincewide disclosure. Critics are now calling for even more COVID-19 transparency as Ontario struggles to flatten its curve and find a safe way to relax its lockdown.

Length of average work week fell to record low in March as COVID-19 hit

The length of the average work week for employees paid by the hour sank to its lowest level on record in March, as COVID-19 drastically reduced the amount of paid work available for anyone fortunate enough to still have a job. Statistics Canada reported today in its Survey on Payroll Employment and Hours that the average number of weekly hours for hourly paid employees declined by 1.1 hours to 29.5 in March, the lowest level on record.

Today's numbers are the second of two monthly reports compiled by Statistics Canada on the job market, and they reinforce just how record-setting March's job losses were.The latest report says 914,500 Canadians lost their job in March. Statistics Canada had previously reported that more than one million Canadians had lost a job during the month, but that claim was based on an online and telephone survey the agency compiles. The new data is based on tax remittances from the Canada Revenue Agency and other administrative data from government sources. Every province lost jobs, and just about every sector of the economy did, too. About one quarter of the job losses came in accommodation and food services, which lost 256,609 positions. Next was retail at 103,712 jobs. Combined, those two sectors made up 41 per cent of all the jobs lost.

But not all sectors were as hard-hit. Jobs and salaries were virtually unchanged in the relatively higher-paying public administration and finance and insurance sectors. Surprisingly, 62,000 fewer people had paid work in the health-care sector, but most of those were in non-essential health-care services such as dental offices, many of which shut down for all but urgent matters. The number of people employed in hospitals was basically unchanged, but overtime for those workers increased by about 25 per cent "as COVID-19 was spreading and the workload at hospitals had increased," Statistics Canada said. Similarly, employment in community care facilities for the elderly was basically unchanged, but overtime pay increased by 19.3 per cent.

THE SCIENCE

How does the virus get from your eyes to your lungs?

CBC News readers, viewers and listeners have sent in countless questions about the COVID-19 pandemic, including this one. If you have a question of your own, reach out at covid@cbc.ca.

As for the issue at hand: Health experts warn that the mucosal membranes in your nose, mouth and eyes can be pathways for the coronavirus to get into your body — leading to the oft-repeated directive not to touch your face. While it's easy to understand how one can get sick from breathing in a virus that causes respiratory illnesses, one audience member is curious about how the virus gets from your eyes to your lungs.

Experts say research into this subject is still in its early stages, and from what is known about other infections, it's more likely you'll get infected through the nose or throat. Sumon Chakrabarti, an infectious disease physician at Trillium Health Partners, said infections via the eyes usually happen when someone touches them with a contaminated hand. Then the virus can enter the "nasopharynx through tear duct drainage."

From the tear ducts, the virus has "a straight path into your sinus/throat, where we know the virus typically replicates," said Zain Chagla, an infectious disease physician and associate professor at McMaster University in Hamilton. "From there, it can go down into the lungs." Chagla said it is hard to know how often people are infected through the eyes, but it's possible.

AND FINALLY...

Introducing Noodle Man — Saskatoon's newest pandemic-proof mascot

Brett Williams can be seen running through the streets of Saskatoon in his 'noodle man' costume to demonstrate distancing requirements, albeit with a comedic twist. (Rebecca Pion/submitted)

Brett Willams has become a local celebrity in Saskatoon during the COVID-19 pandemic, known far and wide as the "noodle man." He's regularly seen running through the streets wearing a colourful contraption made out of pool noodles to make sure people stay two metres away from him.

"It's not the most comfortable thing to wear," said Williams, who is a child counsellor. "You sure feel it after a few miles." So how did this contraption come to be? Williams was at home one day, feeling bored, and decided to get his creative juices flowing. He made a video of himself wearing a suit that would show exactly how far away people were supposed to stay away under public health rules. Then he took the suit outside.

"I've been known to pursue attention at times," he said, adding that he thinks he'll retire the suit after the pandemic ends. "But I also hope that it does serve as an opportunity to remind people of the distancing requirements and also just to you know introduce some humour to it and provide a bit of entertainment as well."

