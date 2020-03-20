The latest on the coronavirus outbreak for May 26

WHO warns that 1st wave of coronavirus pandemic is not over.

Ontario long-term care homes included in scathing military report could face charges

The Canadian military has drawn the curtain back on horrific allegations of elder abuse in five Ontario long-term care homes, with reports of residents being bullied, drugged and left for hours and days in soiled bedding. Soldiers were called into the facilities as part of an effort to backstop the provincial system, which has been overwhelmed by novel coronavirus cases. What they found has been recorded in assessments of each of the homes — in Pickering, Scarborough, Etobicoke, North York and Brampton — and presented in a report to the Ontario government.

The Canadian Armed Forces report has a list of allegations that the military said may have contributed to large outbreaks experienced at each of the homes, including:

The repeated use of medical equipment between COVID-19 patients and others who had not tested positive, without it being disinfected.

The improper use of personal protective equipment (PPE) by staff and doctors.

The housing of COVID-19 patients with residents who had not tested positive.

Staff reusing gloves or not washing hands between resident interactions.

Staff being aggressive with residents during medical procedures.

Residents calling for help with no response for up to two hours.

The presence of insects, including cockroaches and ants.

"It's gut-wrenching," a grim-faced Premier Doug Ford said today. "Reading this report is the hardest thing I have done as premier." Ford said the province has launched an investigation that could lead to criminal charges against the five long-term care homes. Nearly 77 per cent of total COVID-19-linked deaths in the province have been residents in long-term care homes, according to the Ministry of Health. The allegations were first reported in an online story Tuesday morning by Global News. The investigation into the homes will include the province's chief coroner. Ontario also has plans to launch an independent commission into the state of its long-term care system in September, although many health-care groups have called for a more rigorous public inquiry.

Two military sources — who spoke to CBC News under the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the mission — told CBC's Vassy Kapelos that military members deployed to the facilities found instances of severe neglect. "We found no rules, a lack of staff training and medical equipment and instances of staff reusing syringes on seniors," said one of the sources. The military compiles daily situation reports on the deployment and the allegations first surfaced in those assessments in early May, within two weeks of troops beginning their duties. The reports, handed to the Ontario government, note the conditions were discussed in detail with senior commanders in a series of video conference calls, beginning on May 4. The concerns and allegations were collected and forwarded to the federal Public Safety Department, which contacted the provincial government on Monday night.

Troops are obliged to report cases of abuse and mistreatment to the military chain of command or, if they are a nurse or a doctor, their own health certification bodies. The Department of National Defence refused to comment, saying that the Ontario government is responsible for the institutions. In his daily media briefing earlier today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was aware of the assessments and was saddened, shocked, disappointed and angered by what he'd heard. "It is deeply disturbing," he said. Trudeau said the report underscores the need to improve standards of care for seniors in long-term care homes across the country, and said the federal government will support the provinces' efforts to do that going forward. Long-term care falls under provincial jurisdiction. More than 1,675 troops have been brought in to backstop five long-term care homes in Ontario and a further 25 in Quebec. It is unclear whether there have been similar abuse allegations levelled at long-term care facilities in Quebec.

An infectious disease specialist and a psychiatrist answer questions about how to balance the risks of reducing COVID-19 restrictions with the harm of extended lockdowns. 6:39

IN BRIEF

WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic is not over

As Brazil and India struggle with surging coronavirus cases, the World Health Organization's executive director warned that the world is still very much in the middle of the outbreak, dampening hopes for a speedy global economic rebound and renewed international travel. "Right now, we're not in the second wave. We're right in the middle of the first wave globally," Dr. Mike Ryan said. "We're still very much in a phase where the disease is actually on the way up."

Worldwide, the virus has infected 5.5 million people, killing about 350,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Experts say the tally understates the true toll of the disaster. India, with a population of more than 1.3 billion, saw a record single-day jump in new cases for the seventh straight day. It reported 6,535 new infections Tuesday, raising its total to more than 145,000, including close to 4,200 deaths. The virus has taken hold in some of the country's poorest, most densely populated areas, underscoring the challenges authorities face in trying to contain a virus for which no vaccine or cure has been developed. Despite this, India allowed domestic flights to resume Monday following a two-month hiatus, but at a fraction of normal traffic levels.

In Brazil, where President Jair Bolsonaro has raged against state and local leaders enforcing stay-at-home measures, the WHO warned that before reopening the economy, authorities must have enough testing in place to control the spread of the virus. Brazil has 375,000 coronavirus infections — second only to the U.S. — and has counted more than 23,000 deaths, but many fear Brazil's true toll is much higher. Ryan said Brazil's "intense" transmission rates mean it should keep some stay-at-home measures in place, regardless of the damage to the economy. But Sao Paulo Gov. Joao Doria has ruled out a full lockdown in Brazil's largest state economy and plans to start loosening restrictions on June 1. A U.S. travel ban was set to take effect today for foreigners coming from Brazil.

COVID-19 not very infectious 8 days after symptoms occur, Winnipeg study suggests

COVID-19 appears to be infectious only for the first eight days after patients experience symptoms, Winnipeg researchers conclude in a study that, if confirmed by further work, could have implications for the way the disease is treated, isolated and prevented.

In the largest study of its kind so far, researchers from the National Microbiology Laboratory, Cadham Provincial Laboratory and the University of Manitoba looked at nasal or throat samples from 90 Manitobans who tested positive for COVID-19 from March 12 to the first week of April. All of the samples came from patients who were confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, the most common means of diagnosing the disease around the world. The Winnipeg researchers used the same samples to try to grow more of the virus in cell cultures. They succeeded with 26 of the samples, or 29 per cent in total. There was no viral growth whatsoever in samples taken from patients more than eight days after they became symptomatic, according to study findings published Friday in the peer-reviewed journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.

"If you've had symptoms for eight days or longer, you're far less likely to be infectious for other people," said Cadham Lab associate medical director Jared Bullard, the lead author on the study. The Winnipeg study is not the first to conclude COVID-19 is infectious for only eight days after symptoms show up. Bullard said researchers in Germany, working with a smaller sample, reached a similar conclusion in a study published in Nature last month. So did Chinese researchers who employed a mathematical model, he said. Nonetheless, the larger Winnipeg study allows public health authorities to be confident in the practice of requiring returning travellers or anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to isolate at home for two weeks, according to the researchers, although the study said larger studies were still needed.

40 flights carrying personal protective equipment have arrived in Canada, Trudeau says

More than 40 flights carrying personal protective equipment have arrived in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today, as countries around the world engage in a mad scramble to procure the critical items. Demand is expected to grow as more people return to work and public health officials prepare for a potential second wave of COVID-19 infections. Trudeau said the government has also formally signed an agreement with GM to produce 10 million face masks at its plant in Oshawa, Ont.

As of May 19, data posted by Public Services and Procurement Canada showed only a fraction of the millions of gloves, masks, face shields, ventilators and litres of hand sanitizer ordered by the federal government had so far been received. For example, of 29,570 ventilators ordered, only 203 had been received. When it comes to the coveted N95 respirator mask that's the standard-issue covering for the heath-care profession, upwards of 104 million have been ordered but slightly less than 12 million received and of those, 9.8 million didn't meet Canadian standards. The equipment has been in high demand worldwide, and some confirmed orders have been snatched out from under Canada's nose by other countries willing to pay more. Even so, officials argue that the federal government has so far been able to deliver everything that the provinces and territories have requested.

However, the demand is expected to go up now that provinces are easing up on the restrictions imposed in mid-March to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus that causes COVID-19. As businesses open up and more people venture outside their homes, they'll need masks and other protective gear to prevent spreading the virus. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Monday that the first wave of the pandemic never did exceed the capacity of Canada's health system — but she warned a second wave is potentially on the way and Canada must be prepared for that. The government is purchasing supplies from traditional manufacturers and from Canadian companies that have pivoted from their usual lines of business to assist in the production of COVID-19-related material. Officials say thousands of domestic companies have stepped up.

THE SCIENCE

Why can I go grocery shopping, but I'm not allowed to gather with family and friends?

CBC News readers, viewers and listeners have sent in countless questions about the COVID-19 pandemic, including this one. If you have a question of your own, reach out at covid@cbc.ca.

As for the issue at hand: It's important to note that in some provinces, such as New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador, you can choose one family to be in physical contact with, but only if you agree to be exclusive. In Ontario, however, households are still being asked to stick to themselves.

So why is family contact a no-go but grocery stores are OK? The answer comes down to varying risks of contact. "The kind of contact you have with people who are your family and friends tends to be much closer and [more] prolonged than walking by someone in a [grocery] store," said Dr. Lisa Barrett, a professor at Dalhousie University's medical school and an infectious disease researcher. "That casual contact is much less risky than the kind of contact we have with family and friends."

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch agrees. "A lot of the data that's emerged show the greatest risk of getting this infection is in indoor environments where people are close together," he said. Most grocery stores have implemented measures to minimize the spread of the coronavirus, such as limiting the number of people they let into the store at a time, installing Plexiglas in front of cashiers and placing arrows on the floor to direct traffic and enforce distancing. If you're seeing a smaller grocery store with "100 or more people" you should let somebody know, Barrett said, because that is "too many people."

AND FINALLY...

Inuvik mom makes graduation gift bags for kindergarteners

Lenora McLeod put together gift bags for her daughter Eleanor and her classmates, who are set to graduate from kindergarten in June but had their ceremony postponed. (Submitted by Lenora McLeod)

Lenora McLeod was excited to see her young daughter Eleanor graduate from kindergarten at East Three Elementary School in Inuvik, N.W.T., this June. The graduation ceremony is a big deal for the little ones and their family members. Although that event has been postponed because of COVID-19, she still wanted to do something to make her daughter and her classmates feel special.

She decided to make graduation bags for the kids full of goodies. "I wanted to do it because I feel like the kids really deserve to be celebrated, especially because of this whole pandemic that we are all going through," McLeod said. She said it's challenging for her young kids because they understand that they have to stay home and they are trying to prevent each other from getting sick, but they "don't understand the full length of it."

McLeod said so far she has a list of 20 kindergartners but understands that there are nearly 60 in town. She's hoping parents will contact her so she can add them to the list. "Initially, me just wanting to put together a small gift has expanded with the help and support of community members," McLeod said. She is also hoping to make a whole day event in June where the kids can dress up with their parents to receive their graduation gift and plans to have a photo booth set up.

