The latest on the coronavirus outbreak for May 11

As provinces ease COVID-19 lockdowns, many travel restrictions remain

While some government-imposed physical distancing measures are being eased up among the provinces and territories, many checkpoints and travel restrictions remain in place. Here's what you need to know about the travel policies in each province and territory:

While British Columbia hasn't implemented border checkpoints, the provincial government is asking residents to avoid non-essential travel over the B.C.-Alberta border. There are also crossings between B.C. and the territories that are limited to essential travel only. Alberta has no border checkpoints or travel restrictions, but the province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, "strongly advised" residents last month against going to summer homes. Since then, part of the province's relaunch plan includes reopening campgrounds and boat launches, but Hinshaw continues to recommend limiting non-essential travel.

Saskatchewan hasn't closed its interprovincial border but issued an order in April that restricts all non-essential travel into and out of northern Saskatchewan, and limits travel between communities in the north — though some exceptions are being made. Travel for critical goods like groceries or medical trips is also exempt. Manitoba hasn't closed its interprovincial borders, but it has established information checkpoints at provincial border crossings — four entering from Saskatchewan and one from Ontario — to inform travellers of the risk of COVID-19. Anyone entering Manitoba, regardless of whether from another country or another province, must self-isolate for 14 days — with some exceptions.

There also continues to be a 50-kilometre "buffer zone" into northwestern Ontario, which means Manitobans who visit that part of the province won't have to self-isolate after they return, although cottage owners are being urged to stay home. As for Ontario itself, there are no travel restrictions so far. After a joint call with cottage country mayors, Premier Doug Ford asked would-be visitors to stay home — although last week, a spokesperson for Ford's office confirmed the premier went to his cottage briefly last month to "check on the plumbing." In Quebec, roadblocks were set up several weeks ago as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. They are being removed in three phases, with the latest restrictions lifted as of today.

Travel restrictions appear to be the most stringent on the East Coast and in the territories. New Brunswick has banned all "non-essential" travel — including tourism and social visits — as part of its state of emergency, and has stationed officers at the Moncton and Fredericton airports as well as all seven interprovincial land entries into the province. Nova Scotia has implemented checkpoints at every major entry point into the province, with staff telling travellers to self-isolate for 14 days, no matter where they're coming from. Both Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are limiting entrance to residents of their respective province, with some exemptions. Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut all have active public health orders prohibiting non-essential travel from the rest of Canada. But across the North, exceptions are made for returning residents, essential workers and people exercising treaty rights

IN BRIEF

Thousands of Quebec students return to school despite risk of reopening during pandemic

Children were allowed to return to classrooms across much of Quebec today, as daycares and elementary schools outside the Montreal region welcomed students back, despite concern from some about the risk of reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools in hard-hit Montreal, which were initially slated to open May 18, have had their opening date pushed back to May 25 at the earliest.

Premier François Legault has been criticized by school boards as well as unions for what was seen by some as an "improvised" and hasty decision to move ahead with the reopening. But Sophie Turgeon, principal at École Saint-Joseph elementary school in Lévis, near Quebec City, thinks it was the right thing to do, especially for children who didn't have a support system at home. Classes were allowed to have a maximum of 15 students, desks were to be spaced apart and schools employed a range of measures to ensure physical distancing. But even with the public health measures, some parents are choosing not to send their children back to class, which is allowed as attendance is not mandatory.

But can teachers refuse to work if they feel unsafe, given staff and students aren't required to wear masks? Quebec lawyers Marc-André Groulx and Michel Brisebois of the law firm BCF Business Law said not requiring teachers to wear masks is likely not a sufficient reason for teachers to refuse work because, under Quebec law, the current circumstances aren't seen as an immediate danger. In their opinion, Groulx and Brisebois said teachers who want to refuse work because masks are not required will not succeed because the guidelines that Quebec's Ministry of Health has put forth are designed to minimize the danger.

Read more about the situation in Quebec

Federal government offers bridge loans — not 'bailouts' — for big businesses hit by COVID-19

The federal government is offering bridge financing for big Canadian businesses across all sectors to help them keep employees on the payroll through the pandemic, but there are conditions attached — including a requirement that companies receiving the loans disclose their environmental plans. The large employer emergency financing facility (LEEFF) will provide support to employers with annual revenues of more than $300 million whose credit needs aren't being met through conventional financing.

While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the details are still being worked out, he stressed that the program is a bridge loan program, not a "bailout," and that the government is "a lender of last resort." The program's goal is to protect jobs while helping businesses avoid bankruptcy and weather the pandemic's economic effects, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said today. The program is open to large commercial businesses in all sectors (except those in the financial sector) and certain not-for-profit businesses, like airports.

To qualify, businesses must be looking for financing of $60 million or more and have significant operations or large numbers of employees in Canada, and must not be involved in any ongoing insolvency proceedings. Morneau said applicant companies must disclose their climate action plans and sustainability goals in order to qualify, along with other conditions. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said the announcement was short on details about the terms of the loans, who the lender is and whether a company needs to demonstrate certain levels of revenue loss — and falls short of what's needed to help the struggling energy sector.

Read more about the loan program

Air Canada temperature checks raise privacy concerns, experts say

Air Canada's plan to introduce mandatory temperature checks for COVID-19 to all passengers to help assure Canadians it's safe to return to the skies raised privacy concerns, according to legal and privacy analysts. Dr. Theresa Tam has said temperature testing is "not effective at all" to identify people who have COVID-19, while the federal government doesn't require airlines to conduct this new screening measure.

Ann Cavoukian, Ontario's former information and privacy commissioner, calls Air Canada's move to become the first airline in North America to roll out this mandatory temperature checks "ridiculous," while Ottawa human rights lawyer Paul Champ believes the temperature test could run afoul of Canada's privacy laws. Both also have serious concerns about where Canadians' personal data could end up. Any measures launched by businesses to address COVID-19 that could impact Canadians' privacy must be evidence-based and follow the guidance of public health officials, according to the office of Canada's privacy commissioner.

Air Canada said its testing is "in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations," and are part of a multilayered approach it's taking to minimize the risk of the virus as the airline focuses on the relaunch of the industry, scheduled for June. Other measures includes additional physical distancing onboard, cleaning and disinfecting, contact tracing and specific measures for workers including wearing personal protective equipment. Transport Canada has also made it mandatory for passengers to wear masks or face coverings while on planes and in airports where they cannot physically distance from others.

Read more about Air Canada's plan

THE SCIENCE

Could a vaccine wipe out COVID-19, or will protection be short-term?

That's the "million-dollar question," according to Dr. Mary Carol Jennings, a public health physician and vaccine scientist at Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg School of Public Health. Right now, dozens of potential SARS‑CoV‑2 vaccines are being developed in countries across the globe, including here in Canada, with some as far along as human trials as companies race to release options years ahead of typical timelines.

Knowing for sure how long immunity will last requires following vaccine test subjects over time. For example, researchers are hoping for a full year of protection. That means, at a basic level, you have to test the vaccine, wait a year, and test subjects again to see if they're still able to fight off the antigen. But Dr. Joanne Langley, a vaccine researcher at the Canadian Centre for Vaccinology who's helping lead clinical trials for potential vaccines, said there's no room for that kind of delay given the pressing need for a successful vaccine amid a global death toll of more than a quarter-million and counting.

Instead, research teams need to make predictions based on how robust the immune response is after 28 days — a much shorter window that still allows enough time for someone's body to recognize the virus and start producing antibodies to fight it. Thankfully, this coronavirus seems to remain fairly constant, Langley noted. "It's not like influenza that's shifting and drifting over time, and having radical changes," she said. "But we don't know for sure."

Dr. Natasha Crowcroft, a specialist in infectious diseases and immunization, said the early research shows a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine likely won't require the kind of seasonal uptake to protect people that the flu does, though it could be similar to other long-lasting vaccines — including those for tetanus, measles, mumps, and rubella — which require more than one dose. Given the early research into how this virus operates, wiping out COVID-19 is "plausible," Crowcroft said. With a fairly low reproductive rate, the new coronavirus wouldn't require every single person to be immunized in order to produce widespread protection, she said. At the same time, that scenario relies on the vaccine's long-term success level on an individual basis — an outcome we likely won't know for years until options are fully tested, mass-produced and provided to the public.

AND FINALLY...

Here's what Canadians have been buying during the pandemic

Pandemic shopping has seen a run on products like hand sanitizer and toilet paper, while other products are seeing far less demand than normal. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

After an initial flurry of panic buying at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, Canadians have slowed down their spending at grocery stores a little — but sales in April were still far above normal levels in a variety of product categories, a new report from Statistics Canada showed.

The report said bathroom tissue sales moderated, but were still 81 per cent higher in the week of April 11 than they were the same week last year. That's down from the 288 per cent surge seen in the middle of March. Paper towel sales are following a similar trajectory, up 227 per cent in the initial week of lockdowns, to being up by just 49 per cent a month later. Sales of hand sanitizer were up 345 per cent during the week of April 11 compared with the same week a year earlier, while sales of masks and gloves were up 114 per cent and sales of soap were up 68 per cent.

With going out to a restaurant or bar no longer an option, grocery store sales of alcohol were up 76 per cent in the third week of April, suggesting Canadians were buying more products than usual "for diversion and comfort" inside their home, the report said. Sales of home coffee filters were up 80 per cent compared to last year's level. Flour sales rose by more than 200 per cent in the second and third weeks of March, and in the weeks since they have remained at almost double their normal level.

But not everything is seeing higher sales, including cut flowers, which were down by 47 per cent from last year's level. The report also said that "year-over-year, purchases of cosmetics dropped 44 per cent and hair styling and cutting supplies fell 34 per cent in the week ending March 28." Sales of hair-colouring products rose 75 per cent in the week of April 11, but sales of cutting and styling supplies fell 33 per cent below last year's level.

Read the full story about what Canadians are buying

