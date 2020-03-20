The latest on the coronavirus outbreak for June 9

Quebec finally gets a handle on COVID outbreaks in long-term care, but is it ready for a 2nd wave?

Voters in Georgia wait in long lines at an elementary school to vote in the state's primary election amid COVID-19 restrictions. (Jenni Girtman/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/The Associated Press)

All those COVID-19 masks, gloves and wipes we're using are polluting land and sea

Many wastewater treatment facilities across Canada and around the world are seeing an uptick in discarded masks, gloves and wet wipes being flushed down the toilet and causing treatment problems since the advent of COVID-19. "Whether they're wipes, whether they're masks, whether they're rubber gloves, all of those things can't be treated in the sewage system and, in fact, damage our equipment," said Jerry Dobrovolny, chief administrative officer for Metro Vancouver.

Dobrovolny said there's been an uptick in this type of waste since the outbreak of the pandemic, but it hasn't been quantified. This adds to the problem highlighted by the infamous fatbergs — wet wipes and kitchen fats clogging up sewage systems around the world after so-called "flushable wipes" surged in popularity. COVID-19-related PPE is adding to the problem because even a small percentage of items not disposed of properly can clog pumps, pipes and other infrastructure. Dobrovolny said colleagues across Canada who run sewer and solid waste systems are seeing a similar rise in PPE that has not been disposed of properly, and taxpayers end up footing the bill. "What we're finding now with COVID is that those numbers are increasing. Across the country, it can total over $250 million a year in increased maintenance costs," he said.

Metro Vancouver is putting new emphasis on an existing campaign to encourage people to be careful what they send into the sewer system. Dobrovolny reminds homeowners that they, too, can face personal costs if their home sewer system gets clogged. In addition to people flushing it down the toilet, cities are seeing personal protective equipment discarded on the street. A spokesperson for the City of Vancouver says that's raising concerns for crews who have to deal with the waste. Also, something dropped on the street can then get flushed into storm drains, many of which empty straight into streams or the ocean. "The persistence of litter is incredibly long-lasting — hundreds if not thousands of years — and that's why it's really important that that end-of-life phase is fully thought out," said Richard Thompson, a professor of marine biology at the University of Plymouth in the United Kingdom.

At a research lab at the University of British Columbia, a group of scientists saw the problem and decided they could put a dent in the growing waste pile. They recently formed an ad hoc team to come up with a less-damaging mask. "This is all paper — all wood fibre," said Orlando Rojas, a professor at UBC's Bioproducts Institute, pointing to an array of materials and mask prototypes on a workbench. Canada has a long history of making paper products, and he's confident once the right formula is found, millions of eco-friendly masks and other protective gear can be produced at low cost. "People are very conscious about sustainability, so this flies really high in people's minds. If we match that interest with the performance of wood fibre, we likely have a winner here," Rojas said.

It would also help reduce dependency on foreign suppliers, an ongoing problem as demand for PPE far exceeds supply, writes CBC's Greg Rasmussen. The key is creating a soft, durable paper product that can still filter out viruses. Rojas said many of the initial technical hurdles have already been solved, and talks are underway with manufacturers. It could be a long-term proposition, with people all around the world now wearing face masks and concern growing over their impact on the environment. A made-in-Canada solution, with the potential for local manufacturing, would also help ensure the country isn't caught short again when it comes to supplies of crucial equipment needed to fight the pandemic, said Rojas.

IN BRIEF

Quebec finally gets a handle on COVID outbreaks in long-term care, but is it ready for a 2nd wave?

Earlier today, Quebec hit another sombre milestone in the pandemic: more than 5,000 deaths as a result of COVID-19. "I want to offer my sympathies to the families of these victims. As a government, this tells us that we must do better in the future," Premier François Legault said. As of publication, Quebec has recorded 5,029 deaths from COVID-19, along with 53,185 confirmed cases. More than 80 per cent of the dead were residents of the province's long-term care facilities, known as CHSLDs, and people with more autonomy living in private seniors' residences, or RPAs.

Recent figures suggest public health officials have finally managed to control the outbreaks. Quebec's Health Ministry said in a statement that the improvements are a result of better staffing levels, as more and more health-care workers who were in isolation are returning to work. The ministry also said infection-control measures are being applied more widely. But experts warn several issues still need to be addressed if the province is to avoid further outbreaks in long-term care homes. "Are we completely out of the woods? I would not say so. There's still a lot to be done to really bring that number down to zero," said Dr. Quoc Dinh Nguyen, a University of Montreal geriatrician who is part of a task force advising the province.

Ideally, Nguyen said, health-care workers would be tested for COVID-19 every few days to avoid unknowingly spreading the virus to vulnerable patients. A growing body of evidence suggests that could be key to containing the virus in health-care institutions. He also said that more personnel, and ensuring they are properly trained to use personal protective equipment, will be crucial to avoid future outbreaks. In order to address the staffing shortage and prepare the long-term care system for a potential second wave, Quebec is attempting to hire 10,000 new patient attendants by September. To meet that deadline, the government is offering a training program over the summer that takes less than half the usual required time to work in the public system. "The staff will not immediately be trained and ready. That will be a challenge," said Cécile Tremblay, an infectious disease specialist at the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal.

Read more about the situation in Quebec

Liberals propose tighter rules for CERB, penalties for fraudulent claims

The Liberal government is proposing legislation that would impose tighter rules for claiming the Canada emergency response benefit (CERB) and is threatening to impose fines and jail time on those who deliberately lie on applications. The bill comes as the government faces pressure from the Conservatives on the one hand to weed out fraudulent claims and urge people to get back to work — and pressure from the NDP on the other hand to extend emergency aid and avoid going after Canadians who file ineligible claims.

In a bill to be tabled in the House of Commons on Wednesday, the government said Canadians won't be eligible to claim the benefit if:

They fail to go back to work when it is reasonable to do so, and their employer asks them to return.

They fail to resume self-employment when it's reasonable to do so.

They decline a reasonable job offer when they are able to work.

The bill also lays out penalties for claimants whose applications include information that is "false or misleading," and for those who "knowingly failed" to disclose sources of income or other relevant facts when they applied for the federal aid.

About eight million Canadians have received CERB, which offers people about $2,000 a month for up to 16 weeks. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the bill is meant to protect the integrity of the program, and that anyone who received money in error because they weren't clear on the rules will simply be asked to repay the money. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh accused the government of "criminalizing" people who collected benefits in error, and suggested the penalties will harm the most vulnerable Canadians.

Read more about the proposed legislation

Entrepreneurs improvise in bid to save companies during COVID-19 crisis

Amid the economic destruction wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic, some Canadian entrepreneurs are switching gears to find new opportunities. Countless business owners have suffered devastating losses during the pandemic, but many are intent on making it through by generating revenue in a new way. They're motivated not only to save their companies from bankruptcy but also to save their employees' jobs.

Here's one example: Sheila Wong of Toronto has run BBW International, one of Canada's largest event staffing agencies, for 30 years. The company typically services 1,200 events a year in nine of Canada's biggest cities, but business fell to zero when conferences were cancelled because of the pandemic. Her idea to keep her business alive? Train BBW's team of about 1,500 part-time workers who run registration desks and box offices, and answer questions at large events, to instead work as COVID-19 safety ambassadors for office buildings. Wong has even trademarked the name. "What we'll do is monitor the flow of people coming into work," Wong said. "Help with the elevators, manage the lineups. We're also planning to consult with the buildings on crowd control, so that people can stay a safe distance apart."

Wong said her teams will also "de-escalate explosive situations," noting that there have been numerous reports on social media about people getting angry as they wait in line, perhaps feeling their rights are being infringed — not wanting to wear a mask or simply becoming impatient. Her company's training portal will give staff language and strategies to keep people safe and calm, she said, adding that many of her staff are eager for new, full-time work. Wong said she's had good luck getting through to potential clients on the phone to pitch her new service. Although she'd hoped retail malls would sign on for the service, so far she's had no bites. But Wong said she's in the final stages of signing deals with two large national property management companies to have her ambassadors work in their office buildings.

Read more about the other entrepreneurs

THE SCIENCE

WHO backtracks on claim that asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 is 'very rare'

A top official with the World Health Organization has walked back statements that the spread of COVID-19 from people who do not show symptoms is "very rare," amid backlash from experts who have questioned the claim because of a lack of data. Maria van Kerkhove, an infectious disease epidemiologist and the COVID-19 technical lead for the WHO, said Monday that the available data from published research and member countries had shown asymptomatic cases were not a significant driver for the spread of the virus.

Today, Van Kerkhove aimed to clear up "misunderstandings" about those statements in an updated briefing, stressing that she was referring to "very few studies" that tried to follow asymptomatic carriers of the virus over time to see how many additional people were infected. "I was responding to a question at the press conference, I wasn't stating a policy of WHO," she said. "I was just trying to articulate what we know." Van Kerkhove said she didn't intend to imply that asymptomatic transmission of the virus globally was "very rare," but rather that the available data based on modelling studies and member countries had not been able to provide a clear enough picture on the amount of asymptomatic transmission.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease physician at Toronto General Hospital, said there has been confusion over the evolving science on the amount of asymptomatic transmission since the start of the pandemic. "At a fundamental level it's extremely important to explain the science well and explain what our current knowledge is and also explain what the unknown questions are," he said. "I don't think the WHO did a very good job of that yesterday and they did a questionable job of that today when they were trying to clarify their comments." Bogoch said there is a key discrepancy between people who do not have symptoms, those who have not yet shown symptoms and those who only have mild symptoms, which can make studying the true number of asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 extremely challenging.

AND FINALLY...

Nova Scotia hospital worker nearing 37th year on the job with no sick days

Mike Turner's job at a Nova Scotia hospital is to bring all supplies, including PPE, to every department. He's never taken a sick day in 37 years on the job. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Mike Turner, a senior store clerk at the Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro, N.S., is set to mark 37 years on the job without a sick day — a remarkable achievement for anyone, let alone a hospital employee working during a pandemic. "I'm very lucky, that's all I can say," he said.

Turner's team sorts all the supplies for the hospital, including PPE. He started on Aug. 8, 1983, and said the past two months have been the busiest of his career. "The supplies were going in and coming out as fast as we were getting them in," he said. "Some of the departments normally wouldn't need these supplies, so with the pandemic, they needed them. That upped our quantities a lot."

In order to make sure everyone stayed healthy, the team was split into two, and Turner found himself on a shift schedule, alternating between a week of early mornings or late nights. The once-social store is now closed to everyone but those who run it; the store clerks take orders and deliver them through the hospital, and Turner himself had to start using the supplies, wearing a mask around the hospital as he performed his duties. Despite all the change, Turner's title of the Ironman still stands. Other than the day he passed a kidney stone — where he missed 15 minutes of work — he said there hasn't been a moment that made him consider staying home.

Read the full story about the impressive streak

