The latest on the coronavirus outbreak for June 24

How Canada got into a pandemic economy — and how it might get out

The COVID-19 pandemic is a real-time laboratory for testing the economic and political limits of government deficit spending in a crisis. The experiment isn't over yet, writes CBC's Evan Dyer, and attention is now turning to how quickly the federal government can turn off the emergency spending tap — and what sort of stimulus should replace it.

Keeping that debt on the federal government's books allows businesses to carry on without fear of bankruptcy and keeps consumer spending alive. "And the federal government being best placed to carry that debt, a lot of the measures that the feds have brought in [are] effectively them just taking the load off of individuals businesses and sub-national governments," said economist Trevor Tombe of the University of Calgary. "And that is a good move." Most economists agree that Canada's federal government should be able to carry its pandemic debt without too much of an effect on the real economy — as long as the current measures don't go on for too long.

One lesson learned so far is that the governments that stepped up quickly with big rescue packages have tended to be the ones keeping the damage done by job losses to a minimum. That has been Canada's core economic strategy to fight COVID-19, one it shares with several European countries. "It's something that the federal government in the States hasn't done to the same extent," said Tombe. By international standards, the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was not slow to set up its benefits system. The federal government's smooth and rapid processing of millions of claims was a bureaucratic achievement few other countries were able to pull off. Only after the Canada emergency response benefit (CERB) was in place did the federal government turn its attention to the needs of employers — and its critics say it got the timing wrong.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses lobbied the government hard in the early weeks of its pandemic response to deploy a wage subsidy that would preserve jobs. CEO Dan Kelly argued that while the need to get the CERB program moving in the early weeks of the pandemic was obvious, Ottawa also should have started on a wage subsidy earlier. The government made loans available to businesses relatively early in the crisis, but even on favourable terms, few businesses wanted to take on new debt when they scarcely knew where their next dollar was coming from. Employers "had no choice" but to start laying people off, said Kelly. "As a result, millions of Canadians lost their jobs or are on the CERB benefit, and now in many cases are hesitant to come back."

Even the experts can't predict the pandemic's economic endgame. Tombe said Canada entered the pandemic with the key advantage of healthy public accounts, at least at the federal level; he noted that the situation is far less reassuring for the provinces. The federal government can easily shoulder the cost of servicing its pandemic debt — and could even start paying it down aggressively in the near future without pursuing a policy of painful austerity, Tombe said. With attention now turning to a pandemic exit strategy, Ottawa will face competing demands for support and stimulus from different sectors of the economy. Tombe said it's vitally important for the federal government to start winding down its emergency measures in the current fiscal year — because it's running out of road. "We're looking at a deficit that's potentially well over 10 per cent of GDP that cannot be sustained," he said. "A one year hit? We can manage it. Two or three or more? That wouldn't be possible."

British Columbia avoided the worst-case scenario during the COVID-19 pandemic largely because of its well co-ordinated messaging, sound decisions and a little bit of luck. 6:45

IN BRIEF

Atlantic provinces agree to regional COVID-19 pandemic bubble

The four Atlantic provinces have agreed to open their borders to each other on July 3, the Council of Atlantic Premiers announced Wednesday in a news release. The agreement means travellers within Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island will not be required to self-isolate after crossing the borders.

Visitors from other Canadian provinces and territories must adhere to the local entry requirements in place in each of the four jurisdictions. Other Canadian visitors to the three Maritime provinces who have self-isolated for 14 days may travel within the Maritime region, the release said. It is unclear whether this applies to all four Atlantic provinces, which include Newfoundland and Labrador. Premier Dwight Ball said the province will also begin easing travel restrictions with other provinces on July 17, so people from other provinces would be able to visit Newfoundland and Labrador "like anyone within the Atlantic bubble would be able to." Ball didn't clarify who could be included, saying it would have to be assessed after the first two weeks of the Atlantic bubble.

New Brunswick is the only Atlantic province with active cases. It has 20, including one case announced Tuesday, which is travel-related. Of New Brunswick's 165 total confirmed cases, two people have died. Newfoundland and Labrador has had 261 cases, and three people have died. Its last confirmed case was May 28 and there hasn't been an active case since June 18. P.E.I. has had only 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and none since April 28; there have been no deaths or hospitalizations. P.E.I. began to allow seasonal residents into the province this month despite some opposition from the public. Nova Scotia has had 1,061 positive cases, including 63 deaths. Its last confirmed case was June 9 and there are currently no active cases in the province.

Majority of Canada's $13M in pandemic fines issued in Quebec, report finds

Authorities in some provinces ramped up often arbitrary law enforcement to help curtail the COVID-19 pandemic rather than rely on a purely public health approach, according to a report released Wednesday. The main problem, the report found, is that marginalized or other vulnerable groups tended to bear the brunt of police and bylaw action. "This report proves that we've got an ugly ticketing pandemic, replete with COVID carding and racial profiling, in central and Eastern Canada," Michael Bryant, executive director of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, said in a statement.

Provinces issued emergency orders with hefty penalties for violations in March, including closures of public spaces and physical distancing measures. Ticketing soon followed. According to the study by the association and the Policing the Pandemic Mapping Project co-founded at the University of Toronto and the University of Ottawa, police and bylaw officers issued at least 10,000 tickets or charges related to the pandemic between April 1 and June 15. The value of the fines was more than $13 million. Quebec accounted for 77 per cent of the reported fines, while Ontario saw 18 per cent and Nova Scotia three per cent. The findings, based in part on publicly available information such as news and police reports, were supplemented by reports from more than 100 people who reported COVID-19-related stops, searches and charges through the association's online tracker.

In one example cited in the report, a man walking his dog in Ottawa was fined $880 for standing in the wrong place. A bylaw officer in the city also tackled a man walking through a park with his daughter. He ended up with a bruised lip and a fine of more than $2,000. "Many of the experiences Canadians shared demonstrate how over-zealous, technical enforcement of confusing, broad and vague laws frequently led to fines that were completely disconnected with the goal of protecting public health," the report stated. In an interview, report co-author Abby Deshman said large data gaps exist, but said it is clear discriminatory police action occurred in the context of COVID-19. Black and Indigenous people, the homeless and recent immigrants were among those targeted.

Why some CERB recipients are getting smaller payments this month

Some Canadians are getting unwelcome surprises this month: smaller Canada emergency response benefit (CERB) payments than they expected. CBC News has heard from many people confused by correspondence from the government advising them that they will not be eligible for the full $2,000 in June.

A spokesperson for Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough said that some people received larger up-front payments than others when the aid program was launched. Those who were eligible for employment insurance (EI) received two payments when the CERB program began — they have now hit the maximum $8,000 for the initial four-month period. As CERB was being rolled out, Qualtrough said the double deposits were not a mistake and that adjustments would be made through the course of the program. Other people had applied twice, through the EI and CERB streams, and ended up receiving extra payments. Qualtrough said at the time that payments would not exceed the maximum allowable amount and suggested that recipients "budget accordingly." MP Dan Albas, the Conservative employment critic, blames government communications blunders for the anxiety some Canadians are now experiencing.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged on Monday that some people who received the money earlier are now struggling financially. "This is a situation that is difficult for many families and we're looking at that closely," he said. For those still out of work because of COVID-19, the extension of CERB will allow them to claim another $4,000 over the next two months. Many Canadians who were paid too much in error already have made repayments. As of early June, CRA reported that Canadians had made almost 190,000 repayments of CERB benefits they weren't entitled to receive. Trudeau and some federal ministers have said the government will not go after those who made honest mistakes when filing for emergency benefits, but they've vowed to crack down on those caught deliberately defrauding the system.

THE SCIENCE

Some countries reconsider 2-metre rule for physical distancing, but not Canada

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, continues to recommend people stay two metres apart from others to curb COVID-19 as the economy reopens and countries like Britain relax their distancing rule. On Tuesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced pubs, restaurants and hotels could reopen in England from July 4 with relaxed distancing from two metres to "one metre plus," as long as there is mitigation, such as wearing face coverings or using protective screens.

Switzerland reduced its distancing recommendation from two metres to 1.5 metres this week, joining German and Australia, while China and France already use the one-metre rule for physical distancing — but Canada is still sticking with two metres. "With COVID-19 around us, we can't have a reopening that doesn't include all of us working together to keep our guard up and keep the curve down," Tam said at a briefing in Ottawa. "Now that spaces are reopening, we need to avoid or strictly limit our time in settings and situations that increase our risk of exposure to the virus, like close spaces with poor ventilation, crowded places with large numbers of people gathered and close contacts where you can't keep the two metres apart from others."

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease physician at Toronto General Hospital, said transmission has declined "to an impressive extent," and lockdowns can't remain in place forever. But he also warned against complacency. "My concern is people will just get a little bit too relaxed," he said. "We can hit a patio, we can get a haircut, we can hit the beach. Should we? I honestly think we should. I just think we should do so carefully." Across the country, 66 per cent of respondents to a poll conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies said two metres should remain the safe distance kept between people. The web survey was conducted from June 19 to June 21 with 1,521 Canadian adults.

AND FINALLY...

Goggle-wearing dog spreads joy around Regina during pandemic

Dennis Flamont originally bought goggles for his dog Putz so his eyes would be protected while sticking his head out the van window, but he kept doing it to spread smiles around Regina after seeing people's reactions. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Dennis Flamont started a part-time job as a courier driver in Regina after the pandemic began, and his dog Putz comes with him all the time. Flamont, a 66-year-old widower, originally got Putz as a puppy for his ill wife four years ago to help provide her comfort. "Now it's just me and him," said Flamont.

Flamont said the pandemic hit the province shortly after his wife died. "With the quarantine and everything, we've been together 24/7. Now, when he doesn't know where I am he goes through anxieties. So that's why I take him with me," said Flamont. Because of the unconditional love Putz has given Flamont and his wife over the years, Flamont said he feels a responsibility to make sure Putz is safe while they journey around town. "Of course, him being the dog that he is, he has to have his head out the windows," said Flamont. "It's the least I could do is protect him."

A happy byproduct of this safety-first attitude is the smiles the goggled-dog brings onlookers. "Through our travels we had noticed that more and more people were smiling, laughing, taking pictures and videos and saying 'Thank you, you've made my day,' " said Flamont. "So now, it's our regular daily thing. We're committed to try to help people just deal on a daily basis."

