The latest on the coronavirus outbreak for July 14

Denisse Toala (C), a 16-year-old student, teaches children in an improvised school she has set up under a tree since they have been unable to attend virtual classes in the low-income neighbourhood Realidad de Dios, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Guayaquil, Ecuador July 2, 2020. Picture taken July 2, 2020. (Santiago Arcos/Reuters)

Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended another 30 days

Travel restrictions at the Canada-U.S.border will be extended into August as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Senior government officials told CBC News the arrangement limiting border access to essential travel only will be rolled over for another 30 days. The news was first reported by Reuters.

COVID-19 cases are hitting record daily highs in a number of U.S. states, which would make any resumption of pre-pandemic travel levels a significant health threat to Canada.

The latest extension comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on the phone Monday about a range of issues, including the ongoing border closure.

"We recognize that the situation continues to be complex in the United States in regards to COVID-19," Trudeau said Monday at a press conference.

"Every month, we have been able to extend the border closures to all but essential goods and services, and those discussions are ongoing."

News of the extended closure comes a day after public health workers were dispatched to popular border crossings to help screen travellers for COVID-19. Recent polling suggests that more than 80 per cent of Canadians favour keeping the border restrictions in place. Some leading public health experts have suggested the border should remain closed until at least the end of 2020.

IN BRIEF

Quebec could be forced to choose between schools and bars because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases

The hashtag #schoolsbeforebars reflects widespread concerns in Quebec that elected officials have jeopardized the return of children to classrooms in the fall by opening bars this summer.

After having dropped fairly steadily since mid-May, the five-day rolling average of new cases of COVID-19 in Quebec began to rise in late June. The province is now registering about 100 new cases per day. The increase has coincided with the reopening of bars and nightclubs in the Montreal area, and officials are now asking everyone who's been to a Montreal bar in the past month to get tested.

Premier François Legault announced Monday that masks will soon be mandatory across the province. But some fear the measure might not be enough and that schools in Quebec will be kept closed longer than planned.

Read more about the situation in Quebec.

B.C. forecasting $12.5B deficit because of COVID-19

British Columbia is forecasting a $12.5 billion deficit on account of the COVID-19 pandemic five months after the provincial budget featured a marginal surplus. Finance Minister Carole James called the projected scenarios "staggering but not without hope."

"This could be the worst downturn experienced in our province in recent history," she said at a news conference on Tuesday.

B.C.'s GDP is forecast to decrease by 5.4 per cent for 2020 while Canada's is forecast to decrease by 6.6 per cent. The province has lost more than 235,000 jobs since February. Recent unemployment numbers in June were up to 13 per cent — the highest numbers recorded since 1987.

Read more about the situation in B.C..

5 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Manitoba

After nearly two weeks without any new cases of COVID-19, health officials in Manitoba announced five new cases Tuesday afternoon.

One of the new cases involves a person who was a passenger on WestJet Flight 261 from Winnipeg to Calgary on June 27 and WestJet Flight 526 from Calgary to Winnipeg on July 2.

The province is in the process of confirming which rows on those flights were affected. Manitoba also extended its state of emergency for another 30 days on Tuesday.

Read more about the situation in Manitoba.

Stay informed with the latest COVID-19 data from Canada and around the world.

(CBC)

THE SCIENCE

Human clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine begin in Quebec

Canadian trials began Monday for a prospective coronavirus vaccine. The randomized, partially blinded study, which was launched in Quebec City, does not involve animal products or live viruses like some traditional vaccine trials. Rather, it will test a plant-based product on 180 healthy people between the ages of 18 and 55.

But Dr. Bruce Clark, president and CEO of the biopharmaceutical company Medicago, cautioned against unrealistic expectations that his product — or any of the numerous vaccines in development globally — will bring the pandemic to a screeching halt.

"Whatever vaccine we get in this first round — unless it's a miracle — it's not going to be perfect," he said. "It's going to have to undergo development. It's going to take probably years to come up with an understanding of the right vaccine, the right approach. It's not the panacea.

"To assume that we can have, in 18 months, the solution to a pandemic that comes around once in a generation is naive."

AND FINALLY...

Carnival in the age of COVID-19 a 'very different midway'

Nathan Smithers, general manager of East Coast Amusements, said people have to be patient because lineups will be longer due to cleaning measures and reduced capacity. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

The pandemic has not put a stop to Fredericton's midway this year — but a fun-filled day at the carnival will be different than usual. East Coast Amusements will be checking guests' temperatures, and all ride operators will be wearing masks when the Fredericton Exhibition opens on Thursday.

Single riders will no longer be asked to pair up, and all-day ride bracelets are gone because staff would need to touch guests in order to fasten them. Some beloved carnival games will be available — but there will be no "trading up" for prizes this year.

"Once a person leaves a booth with their prize, it will have to remain there," said Nathan Smithers, general manager of East Coast Amusements.

"There will be no trading because it's a contact surface that can't be shared with another group of people."

Read all about how to enjoy the Fredericton midway this year.

