The latest on the coronavirus outbreak for July 13

A family wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stand near a physical distancing marker placed at Bali zoo, Indonesia on Monday. Indonesia's resort island of Bali reopened after a three-month virus lockdown last week, allowing local people and stranded foreign tourists to resume public activities before foreign arrivals resume in September. (Firdia Lisnawati/The Associated Press)

Trudeau apologizes for not recusing himself from WE Charity contract discussions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized Monday for not recusing himself from cabinet discussions about awarding WE Charity a multi-million dollar contract to administer the summer student grants program.

The program encourages students to volunteer in the fight against COVID-19 in exchange for $1,000 to $5,000 depending on the number of hours worked. The Liberals awarded a $19.5 million sole-source contract to WE Charity to administer it — a move that has come under fire because of the Trudeau family's paid participation in WE events.

"I made a mistake in not recusing myself. I am sorry," Trudeau told reporters.

The apology comes after CBC News and Canadaland reported that Trudeau's mother, Margaret, and his brother Alexandre were paid in excess of $300,000 by WE and its entities for speaking engagements over the last four years. The federal government is now distributing the grants.

"I'm particularly sorry because not only has it created unnecessary controversy and issues; it also means that young people who are facing a difficult time right now, getting summer jobs, contributing to their communities, are going to have to wait a little longer before getting those opportunities to serve, and that's frustrating," Trudeau said.

IN BRIEF

Much of Ontario heading into Stage 3 of COVID-19 reopening plan this Friday — but not Toronto

Much of Ontario will move to Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan on Friday — with the exception of the Greater Toronto Area and other parts of southern Ontario.

The province's plan will allow for indoor restaurant dining, some live performances and the reopening of movie theatres and playgrounds — albeit with significant health and safety measures in place, including physical distancing, enhanced cleaning protocols and Plexiglas barriers.

The province says it will allow indoor gatherings of up to 50 people in Stage 3 and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people. But physical distancing remains a requirement for all people who are not from the same household or established social circle. The province says work colleagues, including performers and crews, do not count toward gathering limits.

Canada adds health officials at U.S. border crossings to screen for COVID-19

Public health officials are being placed at land borders to bolster screening for COVID-19 as the volume of travellers entering Canada through the United States increases.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is adding on-site employees at 36 points of entry. The news follows a surge in new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., with large daily increases in some of the country's most populous states. That uptick parallels an increase in traffic across the international border at airports and land crossings as restrictions are loosened.

Traffic between the U.S. and Canada has dropped since the border closed to non-essential travel on March 21. But recent exemptions have allowed some people to enter, including immediate family members. The volume of people crossing the land border has increased from about 115,000 a week in late April and early May to 175,000 a week in late June.

St. Francis Xavier University wants students to sign COVID-19 liability waiver

Students at a Nova Scotia university must sign a COVID-19 liability waiver in order to attend classes in the fall, an approach that one legal expert predicts will become more common.

The board of governors of St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish sent the waiver to students who plan on attending a mixture of online and in-person classes this fall. By signing, students give up the right to sue the university for any "loss, damage, illness, sickness, expense or injury including death … as a result of COVID-19 risks."

Some students told CBC they are feeling pressure to sign by Aug. 1 or have their student accounts suspended. One student said she would like to see the university offer more online options.

THE SCIENCE

Genetic detectives begin work to trace spread of COVID-19 in Canada

For the last four months, Canada's public health experts have been racing to stop the spread of COVID-19 by trying to figure out how everyone is getting it and to whom they may have passed on the disease.

But even the best efforts have left doctors stymied about the source of more than one-third of this country's known COVID-19 infections. Now, medical researchers and supercomputers are turning genetics labs into virus detective agencies. Scientists are first identifying the novel coronavirus within blood samples from thousands of infected patients and then comparing those samples to each other to identify similarities and variations.

Every close match will help them draw a line from patient to patient and ultimately present a picture of how the virus spread.

AND FINALLY...

Free masks available at Alberta drive-thrus

Masks aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 are now available to Albertans at McDonald's, Tim Hortons and A&W drive thrus. (Craig Ryan/CBC)

Albertans are able to order up free non-medical masks with their double-doubles this week as the province offers up another round of non-medical masks at drive-thru fast food restaurants.

In a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19, about 20 million non-medical, single-use masks will be handed out at more than 600 A&W, Tim Hortons and McDonald's locations in Alberta, the province said in a statement.

Masks will also be provided to municipalities that don't have any of the participating restaurants, as well as First Nations and Métis communities, places of worship, transit services, shelters and long-term care facilities. The effort follows a successful drive-thru distribution of 20 million masks in June.

