The latest on the coronavirus outbreak for April 8

Three siblings in a Jerusalem suburb wave to their grandmother in Haifa as she joins their Passover seder via Zoom. (Dan Williams/Reuters)

Cracking down on misleading COVID-19 advertisements

Health Canada has fielded dozens of complaints in recent weeks reporting advertisements for products that claim to prevent, treat or cure COVID-19.

In response, the federal agency sent compliance notices to a number of companies and provided CBC News with a list of 27 cases where the ads were then "withdrawn," along with details of the advertisements. The list shows how wide-ranging misinformation around COVID-19 prevention and treatment has become since the pandemic hit Canada, public health experts say.

"The mere fact that there's all these claims out there shows how desperate people are for answers. But it also shows the ability — which is kind of depressing — of people to exploit the situation to sell unproven products," said Tim Caulfield, a University of Alberta professor of health law and policy and a critic of pseudoscience.

Canadian and U.S. health authorities continue to stress that there are no medications or health products approved to treat or cure COVID-19. The best way to avoid getting infected, authorities say, is to wash your hands regularly, avoid touching your face, stay at least two metres from other people and remain at home as much as possible.

Lorian Hardcastle, a University of Calgary assistant professor who specializes in health regulation, said Health Canada was doing "a reasonable job at cracking down" on COVID-19 claims "given limits on their own enforcement staff." She said the agency could consider adding more staff to investigate complaints and enforce its rules. Health Canada said it will continue to work with retailers to remove misleading advertisements.

Dr. Christopher Labos, an epidemiologist and cardiologist in Montreal, answers your questions about the risks associated with exercising, driving or going to the laundromat. 11:48

IN BRIEF

Trudeau says physical distancing 'effective' — but not clear when pandemic will peak

The federal government doesn't know when the COVID-19 caseload will peak in Canada, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the country's physical distancing efforts are making a difference.

Trudeau said that while there are significant differences between provinces and territories — Quebec, for example, has close to 10,000 cases while Nunavut has none — overall, Canada's caseload lags behind most other countries. "So we have a glimpse into what is effective and what is working to bend those curves in other countries that we are doing now," he said.

Despite the progress, Trudeau cautioned that Canadians likely will have to modify their daily behaviour in one way or another for months — maybe even a year — until there's a vaccine. Trudeau said national modelling and scenarios will be released in "the coming days." A number of provinces already have released grim projections of the novel coronavirus's toll on their populations.

Ontario conducting fewer COVID-19 tests daily as cases keep climbing

Ontario is conducting far fewer COVID-19 tests daily than it had hoped to by this point, and it's also doing it in a far smaller proportion of its population than any other province. Experts in public health and epidemiology say Ontario needs to be testing more rather than less to combat the virus's spread — Quebec, B.C. and Alberta are each testing at double Ontario's rate.

Data from the Ministry of Health shows there were just 2,568 new test results provided yesterday. That's roughly half the daily target of 5,000 that the government promised to achieve in late March, and far short of the 19,000 tests per day promised for the third week of April. The slower-than-promised pace continued today, with Ontario announcing 3,237 new test results.

The reason for the shortfall appears to be that Ontario continues to restrict who gets tested by recommending against testing people who have not recently travelled internationally, even if they have symptoms of COVID-19. "No more excuses. It is unacceptable. We have the capacity now," a visibly angry Premier Doug Ford told reporters this afternoon. "We need to start doing 13,000 [tests] every single day."

More help on the way for youth, businesses taking financial hit from COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced more measures today to support businesses and young Canadians taking a financial hit from the global pandemic — while Conservatives warned of catastrophic consequences if the money doesn't get out the door soon.

Facing some criticism over benefit programs that exclude many businesses and individuals, Trudeau said the government's goal was to deliver sweeping, robust programs that would help a large number of people as quickly as possible. The government recognized there would be gaps and the package would need fine-tuning to include those who didn't initially qualify, he said.

As of today, 1.72 million Canadians have applied for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) since the process began on Monday morning. Despite the high number of applications, the government was facing criticism for eligibility criteria that excluded some. Trudeau has said there will be adjustments to the program in the coming days to include more people, such as gig workers, contractors and volunteer firefighters who work 10 or fewer hours per week.

THE SCIENCE

Controversial COVID-19 treatment touted by Trump to be tested in Alberta

Albertans who have been exposed to the coronavirus are being asked to join a clinical trial into the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-viral drug that's been used for decades to treat malaria and some autoimmune diseases.

It's one of the drugs that U.S. President Donald Trump has touted as a "game changer." However, the results from three small studies into the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 have been mixed, according to the head of the department of microbiology, immunology and infectious disease at the University of Calgary's Cumming School of Medicine.

"I wouldn't say on the basis of that number of patients and two trials that look positive and one that looks negative that we should be using hydroxychloroquine as the standard of care," Dr. Chris Mody said. "I would describe the evidence for hydroxychloroquine is that it indicates it should be studied further. That's about as far as I would go with the evidence there."

There's also been concern about the supply of hydroxychloroquine since it's been touted as a possible treatment for COVID-19. The governing bodies for Alberta's physicians and pharmacists issued a joint warning about prescribing behaviours, misuse and stockpiling of the drugs that could affect patients with chronic conditions who rely on the drugs.

AND FINALLY...

Sewing scrub bags to help keep doctors and nurses safe

Nicole Proseilo is one of the southern Albertans who have teamed up to sew garment bags for doctors and nurses so they can transport their contaminated scrubs home for the wash without exposing family members. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

Many medical professionals working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic are wearing scrubs that they take back home to wash at the end of their shifts.

To help make sure their families aren't exposed, a group of four women in southern Alberta has made hundreds of hand-sewn cloth bags that doctors and nurses can throw their scrubs into and toss straight into the laundry.

The medical staff don't just receive a handmade bag — the women also attach notes to the pouches that read, "Thank you for your service," "Stay safe" and "We really appreciate you."

"They're the ones on the front lines so I feel honoured to be able to help them stay safe," said Nicole Proseilo, one of the group members.

