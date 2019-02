Live

The last days of basic income: For those in desperate need, what happens now?

In just a few weeks Ontario's ambitious Basic Income Pilot Project will be over, cancelled by the Doug Ford Conservative government. The last payments go out March 31. For the 4,000 people from Hamilton, Thunder Bay and Lindsay who depended on that money to survive, what happens now

